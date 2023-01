Scammers Might Come for Your Social Security Raise. Don't Be a Victim.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A new year means a generous raise for seniors on Social Security. Benefits are going up 8.7% in 2023 thanks to the largest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in years.All told, the average Social Security benefit is expected to rise this month from $1,681 to $1,827. That's a nice boost -- and it could help many seniors gain buying power at a time when living costs are extraordinarily high.But Social Security's giant COLA could put more seniors at risk of falling victim to scams. And that's something beneficiaries should be aware of.