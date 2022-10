Scammers Target Medicare Participants During Open Enrollment. Here's How to Avoid Being a Victim

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Medicare enrollees aren't stuck with the same coverage for life. Rather, each year, current enrollees have an opportunity to make plan changes during Medicare's fall open enrollment period, which begins on October 15 and wraps up on December 7.During Medicare open enrollment, you can look into moving from one Part D drug plan to another, switching from one Medicare Advantage plan to another, or swapping Advantage for original Medicare and vice versa. It's a great opportunity to get rid of a plan that's gotten costly or to sign up for a better that offers coverage at a lower price point.