Scammers will hope to exploit cost of living crisis, say UK police

Warning as figures show record £101m worth of card and payment crime was blocked last yearThe cost of living could be the next frontline for scammers, the head of the UK’s specialist police unit for fraud has warned, with criminals using the crisis as a way to lure potential victims.DCI Gary Robinson, head of the Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit (DCPCU), said he thought fraudsters could seize on the financial squeeze to persuade people to hand over their personal details. Continue reading...