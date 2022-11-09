Scanbot SDK publishes dedicated Barcode Scanner SDK for the Universal Windows Platform ecosystem

BONN, Germany, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scanbot SDK has released a Windows Barcode Scanner SDK, adding another operating system for their enterprise data capture solutions alongside iOS, Android, and Web.

The Scanbot Barcode Scanner SDK turns any smartphone, tablet, and wearable device into a reliable and easy-to-use barcode scanner. With machine learning and computer vision, it delivers accurate scanning results in just 0.2 seconds. This technology can now also be used on mobile Windows devices, covering an even wider range of customer requirements.

"We are a customer-focused company that rapidly develops new scanning solutions to meet the evolving needs of our partners. Recently, they showed an increased interest in integrating our SDK into apps that they would run on Windows-based devices, specifically tablets. Our focus so far has been on native and cross-platform apps for Android, iOS, and Web. By adapting our solutions to the Windows ecosystem, we can now cover even more of our customers' use cases and be the one partner they can rely on for all their mobile data capture needs," says Eduard Frank, CTO at Scanbot SDK.

Windows on mobile devices differs from mobile-first operating systems like iOS and Android in that it aims to provide an experience that feels familiar to desktop users. This is reflected in the hardware architecture of Windows tablets, which software engineers must keep in mind when developing apps for Microsoft's operating system and the computing platform UWP (Universal Windows Platform).

"One of the main advantages of using mobile devices with Windows is that they easily integrate into the existing IT infrastructure of enterprises already using Microsoft products. You can use a Windows tablet as a powerful barcode scanner one minute and then the next minute turn it into a desktop PC using a docking station. This philosophy of maximum flexibility and ease of use makes our Barcode Scanner SDK a perfect fit," adds Eduard Frank.

Companies can test the Scanbot Windows Barcode Scanner SDK with a free 7-day trial license. More information about the product, including its technical requirements, is available at scanbot.io.

About Scanbot SDK

Scanbot SDK offers quick, reliable, and accurate mobile data capture solutions for iOS, Android, Windows, and Web, helping companies reduce costs by eliminating slow and error-prone manual data entry. More than 200 enterprises worldwide use Scanbot SDK's products for billions of scans every year.

