|
01.03.2022 08:52:31
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Completion of DKK 600 million share buy-back programme
|Company Announcement
No. 13/2022
Copenhagen, 1 March 2022
Completion of DKK 600 million share buy-back programme
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S has now completed its share buyback programme worth up to DKK 600 million which was initiated on 10 March 2021. As of 28 February 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group has purchased a total of 4,621,238 shares with an aggregated transaction value of DKK 600 million under the share buy-back programme announced in Company Announcement No. 9, 2021.
The purpose of the programme has been to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme. At the Annual General Meeting on 31 March 2022, the Board of Directors intends to propose a reduction of the company’s share capital as result of the share buy-back.
The buy-back programme has been executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions were executed on 28 February 2021:
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price, DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|4,597,501
|596,446,984
|28 February 2022
|23,737
|149.66
|3,552,558
|Accumulated under the program
|4,621,238
|129.84
|599,999,541
A detailed overview of transactions on 28 February 2022 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 5,204,812 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.34% of the total share capital.
For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com
Attachments
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Scandinavian Tobacco Group ASmehr Nachrichten
|
21.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
03.11.21
|Ausblick: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.08.21
|Ausblick: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
10.08.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
04.05.21
|Ausblick: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.04.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
08.03.21
|Ausblick: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Scandinavian Tobacco Group ASmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS
|19,85
|2,37%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg im Fokus: ATX bricht zum Handelsschluss deutlich ein -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- Schlussendlich Gewinne in Asien
Trotz guter Vorgaben ging es am heimischen Aktienmarkt deutlich abwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte ebenfalls mit Verlusten. An den US-Börsen übernehmen die Bären das Ruder. Die größten Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich im Dienstagshandel fester.