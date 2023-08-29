Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Interim Report, 1 January - 30 June 2023

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 29 August 2023





Interim Report, 1 January - 30 June 2023



Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Reports Second Quarter Results and Revised Outlook



For the second quarter of 2023, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (the "Group” or "Scandinavian Tobacco Group”) delivered 2.3% negative net sales growth, an EBITDA margin of 23.1% and a free cash flow before acquisitions of DKK 159 million. The Group reports revised full year guidance as announced in Company Announcement no. 26/2023 on 29 August 2023 following a more volatile environment than expected and reflective of on-going inventory adjustments across customers and distributors, slower regain of market shares in Europe, delays in new store openings in US and changes in exchange rates. The expectation for the full year is based on some recovery in net sales growth for the second half of the year as well as a free cash flow before acquisitions slightly higher than compared with the second half of 2022. The financial performance for July and early August support the revised outlook.

The main uncertainties to the expectation for net sales relate to the volume development in Europe Branded and inventory adjustments with customers. The expectation for the EBITDA margin assumes a robust supply-chain and stable cost development.

Q2 Highlights

Net sales decreased by 2.3% to DKK 2.2 billion (DKK 2.3 billion).

The EBITDA margin was 23.1% (23.9%).

Free cash flow before acquisitions was DKK 159 million (DKK 143 million).

Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS) were DKK 3.5 (DKK 3.6).

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) was 13.1% (13.6%).

Expansion into Next Generation Products (NGP) includes the completion of the XQS acquisition and the launch of !act, and the fifth Superstore in Texas, US was opened.

Growth Enablers (NGPs and retail stores) account for slightly above 3% of Group net sales.

In the first 6 months of 2023, net sales decreased by 0.7% to DKK 4.2 billion (DKK 4.2 billion), the EBITDA margin was 23.6% (25.5%), free cash flow before acquisitions was negative DKK 20 million (DKK 272 million) and Adjusted EPS were DKK 6.7 (DKK 7.2).

CEO Niels Frederiksen commented:

"On the back of a volatile environment we had to adjust our guidance even though we are continuing to make good progress on our ambition to grow the size of the company through retail expansion, acquisitions and portfolio diversification. In the second quarter, we completed the second acquisition of the year and opened another Cigars International retail Superstore. For the remainder of the year, we are focusing on leveraging the current strength of our online business and on building a stronger momentum in our Europe Branded business”.

Financial guidance 2023





For the financial year 2023, the guidance has been revised to:

Net sales in the range of DKK 8.7-9.0 billion (from DKK 9.0-9.3 billion)

EBITDA margin before special items in the range of 23.5-24.5% (from 24-25%)

Free cash flow before acquisitions in the range DKK 1.1-1.3 billion (from DKK 1.2-1.4 billion)

Adjusted EPS in the range of DKK 14.0-16.0 (from DKK 14.5-16.5)

For further information, please contact:

Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Eliza Dabbagh, IR and Communication, phone +45 5080 7619 or eliza.michael@st-group.com

A conference call will be held on 30 August 2023 at 10.00 CEST. Dial-in information and an accompanying presentation will be available at investor.st-group.com/investor around 09:00 CEST.

