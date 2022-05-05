|
05.05.2022 16:00:00
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S - Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
|Company Announcement
No. 31/2022
Copenhagen, 5 May 2022
Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
1.
Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Niels Frederiksen
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/title
CEO and member of the Executive Management
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
b)
LEI code
5299003KG4JS99TRML67
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Performance share units
DK0060696300 – STG
b)
Nature of the transaction
Received performance share units (PSUs) under the Long-term Incentive Programme, which are conditional upon fulfilment of certain performance indicators in the financial years 2022-2024, as well as dividend PSUs related to these PSUs and to PSUs previously granted under the Long-term Incentive Programme
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0
|28,598 PSUs
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-05-05
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Marianne Rørslev Bock
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/title
CFO and member of the Executive Management
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
b)
LEI code
5299003KG4JS99TRML67
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Performance share units
DK0060696300 – STG
b)
Nature of the transaction
Received performance share units (PSUs) under the Long-term Incentive Programme, which are conditional upon fulfilment of certain performance indicators in the financial years 2022-2024, as well as dividend PSUs related to these PSUs and to PSUs previously granted under the Long-term Incentive Programme
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0
|13,683 PSUs
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-05-05
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
About Scandinavian Tobacco Group
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.
Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark – and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit www.st-group.com
Attachment
