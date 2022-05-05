Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S - Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Company Announcement

No. 31/2022







Copenhagen, 5 May 2022



Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1.

Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Niels Frederiksen

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/title

CEO and member of the Executive Management

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

b)

LEI code

5299003KG4JS99TRML67

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Performance share units

DK0060696300 – STG

b)

Nature of the transaction

Received performance share units (PSUs) under the Long-term Incentive Programme, which are conditional upon fulfilment of certain performance indicators in the financial years 2022-2024, as well as dividend PSUs related to these PSUs and to PSUs previously granted under the Long-term Incentive Programme

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0 28,598 PSUs

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-05-05

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Marianne Rørslev Bock

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/title

CFO and member of the Executive Management

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

b)

LEI code

5299003KG4JS99TRML67

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Performance share units

DK0060696300 – STG

b)

Nature of the transaction

Received performance share units (PSUs) under the Long-term Incentive Programme, which are conditional upon fulfilment of certain performance indicators in the financial years 2022-2024, as well as dividend PSUs related to these PSUs and to PSUs previously granted under the Long-term Incentive Programme

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0 13,683 PSUs

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-05-05

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

For further information, please contact:

Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,

phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark – and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit www.st-group.com

