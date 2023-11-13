Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Company Announcement

No. 31/2023











Copenhagen, 13 November 2023





Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1.

Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

STG’s Gavefond

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/title

Closely associated to Claus Gregersen and Anders Obel, members of the Board of Directors of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S.

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

b)

LEI code

5299003KG4JS99TRML67

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Shares

DK0060696300 – STG

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

110,9 111 111,1 111,2 111,25 111,3 111,4 111,45 111,5 111,8 111,9 112 112,1 112,2 112,3 112,4 112,5 112,55 112,6 112,65 112,7 112,75 112,8 112,85 112,9 112,95 113 113,1





205 1.747 74 1.715 392 1.000 1.612 228 790 854 1.814 517 137 819 342 583 1.450 83 1.628 20 1.023 43 1.782 39 779 78 185 61

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

20,000 shares

DKK 2,239,263

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-11-13

f)

Place of the transaction

Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE), CBOE Europe (BEUP, CEUX), Acquis Exchange Europe (AQED, AQEU)

For further information, please contact:

Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Eliza Michael, IR and Communication, phone +45 5080 7619 or eliza.michael@st-group.com

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.



Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark – and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit www.st-group.com

Attachment