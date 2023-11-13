|
13.11.2023 21:17:33
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
|Company Announcement
No. 31/2023
Copenhagen, 13 November 2023
Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
1.
Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
STG’s Gavefond
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/title
Closely associated to Claus Gregersen and Anders Obel, members of the Board of Directors of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S.
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
b)
LEI code
5299003KG4JS99TRML67
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares
DK0060696300 – STG
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
|110,9
|111
|111,1
|111,2
|111,25
|111,3
|111,4
|111,45
|111,5
|111,8
|111,9
|112
|112,1
|112,2
|112,3
|112,4
|112,5
|112,55
|112,6
|112,65
|112,7
|112,75
|112,8
|112,85
|112,9
|112,95
|113
|113,1
|205
|1.747
|74
|1.715
|392
|1.000
|1.612
|228
|790
|854
|1.814
|517
|137
|819
|342
|583
|1.450
|83
|1.628
|20
|1.023
|43
|1.782
|39
|779
|78
|185
|61
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
20,000 shares
DKK 2,239,263
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-11-13
f)
Place of the transaction
Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE), CBOE Europe (BEUP, CEUX), Acquis Exchange Europe (AQED, AQEU)
For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Eliza Michael, IR and Communication, phone +45 5080 7619 or eliza.michael@st-group.com
About Scandinavian Tobacco Group
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.
Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark – and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit www.st-group.com
Attachment
