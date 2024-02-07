|
07.02.2024 12:21:59
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S - Proposals for motions to be included in the agenda of the Annual General Meeting
|Company Announcement
No. 7/2024
Copenhagen, 7 February 2024
Proposals for motions to be included
in the agenda of the Annual General Meeting
As previously announced, the Annual General Meeting of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
will take place on 4 April 2024.
Shareholders who wish to have a proposed motion included in the agenda of the Annual
General Meeting must inform the Board of Directors of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
in writing. Requests must be received no later than 21 February 2024.
Please send your request to investor@st-group.com or to Scandinavian Tobacco Group
A/S, Sandtoften 9, 2820 Gentofte, Denmark. Please mark your communication "Annual
General Meeting”.
For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations and Communications
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
About Scandinavian Tobacco Group
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.
Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark – and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit www.st-group.com
Attachment
