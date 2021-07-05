Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement

No. 34/2021





Copenhagen, 5 July 2021





Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S ("STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 600 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 28 June to 2 July 2021:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 1,533,409 191,507,094 28 June 2021 16,269 123.10 2,002,755 29 June 2021 14,075 123.31 1,735,640 30 June 2021 11,850 126.19 1,461,270 1 July 2021 19,236 128.96 2,480,740 2 July 2021 16,355 129.74 2,121,850 Accumulated under the program 1,610,924 201,309,349

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 28 June – 2 July 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 2,194,498 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.25% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,

phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,

phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com





Attachments