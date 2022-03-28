Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement

No. 22/2022





Copenhagen, 28 March 2022





Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 9 March 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S ("STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 700 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 21 March to 25 March 2022:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 115,916 15,987,093 21 March 2022 23,000 141.49 3,254,201 22 March 2022 10,339 142.88 1,480,117 23 March 2022 23,000 143.31 3,296,148 24 March 2022 17,455 143.15 2,498,729 25 March 2022 15,227 144.23 2,196,172 Accumulated under the programme 204,957 28,712,459

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 21 March – 25 March 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 5,409,769 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.55% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,

phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,

phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

