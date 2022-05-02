Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement

No. 28/2022





Copenhagen, 2 May 2022





Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 9 March 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S ("STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 700 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 25 April to 29 April 2022:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 541,254 76,296,639 25 April 2022 18,340 139.69 2,574,406 26 April 2022 22,690 142.00 3,222,046 27 April 2022 15,373 142.26 2,186,977 28 April 2022 17,360 144.19 2,503,055 29 April 2022 13,559 147.76 2,003,483 Accumulated under the programme 628,666 88,489,967

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 25 April – 29 April 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 5,833,478 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.98% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,

phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Attachments