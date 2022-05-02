02.05.2022 08:50:30

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement
No. 28/2022

 

Copenhagen, 2 May 2022

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 9 March 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S ("STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 700 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 25 April to 29 April 2022:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price, DKKTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement541,254 76,296,639
25 April 202218,340139.692,574,406
26 April 202222,690142.003,222,046
27 April 202215,373142.262,186,977
28 April 202217,360144.192,503,055
29 April 202213,559147.762,003,483
Accumulated under the programme628,666 88,489,967

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 25 April – 29 April 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 5,833,478 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.98% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Scandinavian Tobacco Group ASmehr Nachrichten