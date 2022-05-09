09.05.2022 09:14:14

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement
No. 32/2022

 

Copenhagen, 9 May 2022

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 9 March 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S ("STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 700 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 2 May to 6 May 2022:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price, DKKTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement628,666 88,489,967
  2 May 202221,030149.173,136,971
  3 May 202221,300148.273,158,085
  4 May 202220,568146.553,014,158
  5 May 202223,000146.423,367,676
  6 May 202223,000146.263,363,957
Accumulated under the programme737,564 104,827,453

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 2 May – 6 May 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 1,183,626 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.27% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Scandinavian Tobacco Group ASmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Scandinavian Tobacco Group ASmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS 19,87 1,58% Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Steigende Rezessionsangst: ATX gibt nach -- DAX mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zum Wochenstart schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht Verluste. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte tendieren zum Wochenstart tiefer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen