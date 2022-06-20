|
20.06.2022 08:15:00
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
|Company Announcement
No. 42/2022
Copenhagen, 20 June 2022
Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
On 19 May 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that the share buy-back programme that was initiated 9 March 2022 was increased to an aggregated value of up to DKK 1,000 million. The purpose of the programme is to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.
Part of the buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 35/2022. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.
The following transactions have been executed from 13 June to 17 June 2022:
|Number of shares
|Average
purchase price, DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|1,270,705
|184,510,811
|13 June 2022
|14,693
|140.79
|2,068,610
|14 June 2022
|23,000
|142.06
|3,267,302
|15 June 2022
|16,040
|143.23
|2,297,379
|16 June 2022
|20,000
|140.92
|2,818,352
|17 June 2022
|9,616
|140.04
|1,346,628
|Total, 13 June-17 June 2022
|83,349
|141.55
|11,798,271
|Bought from CAF, 17 June 2022*
|37,197
|141.55
|5,265,333
|Bought from CWO, 17 June 2022*
|17,220
|141.55
|2,437,536
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,408,471
|204,011,951
*According to separate agreements as from 20 May 2022 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.0% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.5% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.
A detailed overview of transactions during the period 13 June–17 June 2022 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 1,854,533 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.99% of the total share capital.
For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Attachments
- Company Announcement no 42 2022
- 17 JUN 2022 PUBLIC_SBB_SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP (003)
- PDMR notification CAF 20 JUN 2022
- PDMR notification CWO 20 JUN 2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Scandinavian Tobacco Group ASmehr Nachrichten
|
19.05.22
|Ausblick: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
17.05.22
|Ausblick: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.05.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
07.03.22
|Ausblick: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
21.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
03.11.21
|Ausblick: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.08.21
|Ausblick: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Scandinavian Tobacco Group ASmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS
|18,48
|-1,18%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX zieht schlussendlich an
Die asiatischen Börsen zeigen sich am Montag uneins. Der heimische Markt konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne letztlich nicht verteidigen. Der deutsche Leitindex beendete den Freitagshandel im Plus.