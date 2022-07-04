Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
04.07.2022 11:50:03

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement
No. 44/2022

 

Copenhagen, 4 July 2022


Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 19 May 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that the share buy-back programme that was initiated 9 March 2022 was increased to an aggregated value of up to DKK 1,000 million. The purpose of the programme is to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

Part of the buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 35/2022. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 27 June to 1 July , 2022:

 Number of sharesAverage
purchase price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement1,544,768 222,937,326
27 June 202217,940140.882,527,328
28 June 202214,190143.442,035,422
29 June 202217,220141.952,444,450
30 June 202219,260139.632,689,312
  1 July 20226,683137.89921,491
Total, 27 June-1 July 202275,293141.0210,618,003
Bought from CAF, 1 July 2022*33,602141.024,738,636
Bought from CWO, 1 July 2022*15,556141.022,193,745
Accumulated under the programme1,669,219 240,487,710

*According to separate agreements as from 20 May 2022 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.0% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.5% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 27 June–1 July 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 2,115,281 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.23% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,

phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Attachments


