Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Copenhagen, 18 July 2022





Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 19 May 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that the share buy-back programme that was initiated 9 March 2022 was increased to an aggregated value of up to DKK 1,000 million. The purpose of the programme is to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

Part of the buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 35/2022. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 11 July to 15 July , 2022:

Number of shares Average

purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 1,783,785 256,123,364 11 July 2022 18,550 135.54 2,514,299 12 July 2022 14,830 137.76 2,042,976 13 July 2022 12,960 137.21 1,778,238 14 July 2022 17,170 137.38 2,358,797 15 July 2022 4,954 136.82 677,818 Total, 11 July-15 July 2022 68,464 136.89 9,372,119 Bought from CAF, 15 July 2022* 30,554 136.89 4,182,574 Bought from CWO, 15 July 2022* 14,145 136.89 1,936,326 Accumulated under the programme 1,896,948 271,614,383

*According to separate agreements as from 20 May 2022 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.0% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.5% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 11 July –15 July 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 2,343,010 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.52% of the total share capital.

