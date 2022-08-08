Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
08.08.2022 11:45:00

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement
No. 49/2022

 

Copenhagen, 8 Aug 2022


Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 19 May 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that the share buy-back programme that was initiated 9 March 2022 was increased to an aggregated value of up to DKK 1,000 million. The purpose of the programme is to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

Part of the buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 35/2022. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 1 August to 5 August 2022:

  Number of shares Average
purchase price, DKK 		Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 2,070,200   296,025,959
1-Aug-22 11,940 137.41  1,640,677
2-Aug-22  10,000  137.76  1,377,622
3-Aug-22  10,490  136.93  1,436,435
4-Aug-22  7,930  137.08  1,087,026
5-Aug-22  9,530  137.59  1,311,276
Total, 1 August- 5 August 2022 49,890   137.36 6,853,035
Bought from CAF, 5 August 2022*  22,265  137.36  3,058,385
Bought from CWO, 5 August 2022*  10,307  137.36  1,415,799
Accumulated under the programme 2,152,662   307,353,178

*According to separate agreements as from 20 May 2022 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.0% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.5% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 1 August –5 August 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 2,598,724 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.79% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Scandinavian Tobacco Group ASmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Scandinavian Tobacco Group ASmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS 18,43 -0,05% Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX zum Wochenstart stärker -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am heimische Aktienmarkt können am Montag positive Vorzeichen beobachtet werden. Auch der DAX legt zu. Die Börsen Asiens konnten sich in einem recht ruhigen Montagshandel nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen