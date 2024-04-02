02.04.2024 13:30:00

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement     
No. 18/2024     
      
      
Copenhagen, 02 April 2024  
      
Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme  
      
      
On 10 November 2023, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated value of up to DKK 850 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.                                                                                                                    
  
  
  
      
Part of the programme will be conducted in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 30/2023. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2025.  
  
  
  
  
  
  
      
The following transactions have been executed from 25 March – 29 March 2024:  
      
 Number of sharesAverage
purchase price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK  
Accumulated, last announcement1,926,322 234,192,327  
25-Mar-2430,000124.863,745,884  
26-Mar-2430,000125.763,772,728  
27-Mar-249,656124.241,199,648  
28-Mar-24---  
29-Mar-24---  
Total, 25 Mar – 29 Mar 202469,656125.168,718,260  
Bought from CAF, 29 Mar 2024*31,635125.163,959,489  
Bought from CWO, 29 Mar 2024*14,589125.161,825,983  
Accumulated, under the programme2,042,202 248,696,059  
*According to separate agreements as from 10 November 2023 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.30% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.59% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.   
  
  
      
A detailed overview of transactions during the period 25 March – 29 March 2024 is attached to this announcement.  
  
      
Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 2,423,951 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.79% of the total share capital.  
  
      
      
For further information, please contact:  
Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com   
Eliza Dabbagh, IR and Communication, phone +45 5080 7619 or eliza.michael@st-group.com  
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
About Scandinavian Tobacco Group     
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.  
  
  
Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark – and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka.   
  
For more information, please visit www.st-group.com  
      
      

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Scandinavian Tobacco Group ASmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Scandinavian Tobacco Group ASmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS 16,58 1,22% Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nikkei stark - Handel in China ruht
Der Nikkei zieht am Donnerstag an, während in China nicht gehandelt wird.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen