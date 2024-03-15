Morgen im Live-Stream: Anlegertag München. 7 Top-Referenten. Jetzt anmelden, gratis + Videos sichern.-w-
15.03.2024 08:00:00

Scandinavian Tobacco Group: Major Shareholders Announcement

Company Announcement
No. 15/2024

 

Copenhagen, 15 March 2024

Major Shareholder’s Announcement

With reference to Section 38 of the Danish Act on Capital Markets (kapitalmarkedsloven) it is hereby announced that Capital Group Companies, Inc has informed Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (the "Company”) that funds administered by companies within The Capital Group Companies, Inc on 14 March 2024 control shares in total amounting to less than 10% of the Company’s share capital and The Capital Group Companies, Inc exercises less than 10% of the voting rights.

Funds administered by The Capital Group Companies, Inc thus control 8,649,077 shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 (aggregate nominal value DKK 8,649,077), corresponding to 9.94% of the total share capital, and on behalf of these funds The Capital Group Companies, Inc exercises 9.94% of the voting rights.

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Eliza Dabbagh, IR and Communication, phone +45 5080 7619 or eliza.michael@st-group.com

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Scandinavian Tobacco Group ASmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Scandinavian Tobacco Group ASmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS 16,66 -1,42% Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend in Rot aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gewann im Freitagshandel hinzu. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Gewinne derweil wieder ab. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag leichter. In Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss mehrheitlich nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen