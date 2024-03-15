|
15.03.2024 08:00:00
Scandinavian Tobacco Group: Major Shareholders Announcement
|
Company Announcement
No. 15/2024
Copenhagen, 15 March 2024
Major Shareholder’s Announcement
With reference to Section 38 of the Danish Act on Capital Markets (kapitalmarkedsloven) it is hereby announced that Capital Group Companies, Inc has informed Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (the "Company”) that funds administered by companies within The Capital Group Companies, Inc on 14 March 2024 control shares in total amounting to less than 10% of the Company’s share capital and The Capital Group Companies, Inc exercises less than 10% of the voting rights.
Funds administered by The Capital Group Companies, Inc thus control 8,649,077 shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 (aggregate nominal value DKK 8,649,077), corresponding to 9.94% of the total share capital, and on behalf of these funds The Capital Group Companies, Inc exercises 9.94% of the voting rights.
For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Eliza Dabbagh, IR and Communication, phone +45 5080 7619 or eliza.michael@st-group.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Scandinavian Tobacco Group ASmehr Nachrichten
|
07.11.23
|Ausblick: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
24.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Scandinavian Tobacco Group ASmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS
|16,66
|-1,42%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend in Rot aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gewann im Freitagshandel hinzu. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Gewinne derweil wieder ab. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag leichter. In Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss mehrheitlich nach unten.