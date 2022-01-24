Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 24 January 2022





Scandinavian Tobacco Group’s Board of Directors intends to elect Henrik Brandt as Chairman as Nigel Northridge has decided to retire at the next Annual General Meeting



Nigel Northridge, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S, has informed the Board of Directors that he will not stand for re-election at the Annual General Meeting on 31 March 2022.



Nigel Northridge joined the Board of Directors in 2016 and has been Chairman of the Board of Directors since 2017.



Subject to the elections at the Annual General Meeting in March 2022, the Board of Directors will elect Henrik Brandt as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors. Henrik Brandt joined the Board in 2017 as Vice-chairman.



Vice-chairman Henrik Brandt says: "Nigel has been the Chairman during a period of significant change and growth for Scandinavian Tobacco Group. During his tenure, the Company has developed from being newly listed to a stronger company with a clear strategy in place for the future. Nigel deserves a lot of credit for having led this development. I also wish to thank the Board of Directors for their confidence in me as they express their intention to elect me as the future Chairman”.

Chairman Nigel Northridge says: "It has always been my desire to retire in my mid 60’s, in order to spend more time with my wife and grandchildren. I have been honoured to chair the Board of Directors of Scandinavian Tobacco Group for the past 5 years, and I have throughout enjoyed the cooperation with the Board of Directors and the strong leadership of the Company. I am confident that Scandinavian Tobacco Group is well-positioned for continued growth and development. I wish my successor, my colleagues on the Board of Directors, the Management and all employees of the Company the very best for the future.”



Henrik Brandt has extensive executive and non-executive experience in leading international, publicly listed and private equity businesses. His career has among other included executive positions in the tobacco industry (House of Prince A/S and Scandinavian Tobacco Company A/S) and most recently (2008-2017) a very successful role as CEO of Royal Unibrew A/S. Henrik Brandt currently holds the following positions in addition to being Vice-chairman of the Board of Directors of Scandinavian Tobacco Group: Chairman of the board of Toms Gruppen A/S, Fritz Hansen A/S, Intervare A/S (and its subsidiary nemlig.com A/S) and Danish Bake Holding ApS (Ole & Steen). He is also a member of the board of directors of Ferd Holding as, Gerda & Victor B. Strands Foundation, Gerda & Victor B. Strand Holding A/S and Social Grill ApS.

