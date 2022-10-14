|
14.10.2022 02:46:36
Scania, Rio Tinto Agree To Develop Autonomous Haulage Solutions
(RTTNews) - Scania and Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) are developing more agile autonomous haul trucks at a mine in Western Australia's Pilbara region to pursue potential environmental and productivity benefits, the companies said in a statement.
The two companies have established a long-term research and development collaboration agreement for the continuous advancement of the autonomous technology, under which Rio Tinto's Channar mine has become the first active partner site for Scania's autonomous mining solution. The partnership also includes options for the future transition to electric-powered vehicles.
The companies launched new trials on Scania's 40-tonne-payload autonomous mining trucks in April 2022 and quickly reached a key milestone of driverless operation in a simulated load and haul cycle environment.
