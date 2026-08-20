ScanSource Aktie
WKN: 908169 / ISIN: US8060371072
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20.08.2026 17:44:36
ScanSource Stock Gains 17% After Reporting Q4 Results, Acquisition Deal With MicroAge
(RTTNews) - Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) are gaining about 17 percent on Thursday morning after the company reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held IT solutions integrator MicroAge for $220.5 million.
The company's shares are currently trading at $60.33 on the Nasdaq, gaining 17.40 percent in the latest session. The stock opened at $64.67 and touched an intraday high of $66.78. Over the past 12 months, the shares have traded between $33.76 and $66.78.
The company's profit totaled $25.62 million, or $1.24 per share, compared to $20.09 million, or $0.88 per share, last year. The company's revenue for the period rose to $953.11 million from $812.89 million in the prior year.
ScanSource expects to fund the acquisition through borrowings under its existing credit facility. The transaction is expected to be accretive to gross profit margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, and non-earnings per share in the first year following close.
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Nachrichten zu ScanSource Inc.
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20.08.26
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14.08.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier ScanSource-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in ScanSource von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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|ScanSource Inc.
|43,60
|-0,46%
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