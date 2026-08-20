ScanSource To Acquire IT Solutions Integrator MicroAge In $220.5 Mln All-cash Deal

(RTTNews) - Technology company ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) announced Thursday a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held IT solutions integrator MicroAge for $220.5 million in an all-cash transaction.

The acquisition adds higher-margin capabilities and expands ScanSource's reach in strategic growth technologies, including cloud, cybersecurity, data center, and AI. MicroAge is expected to accelerate ScanSource's revenue growth and margin expansion opportunities.

The acquisition also expands ScanSource's total addressable market, adds new services capabilities, and provides greater visibility into end-user needs.

ScanSource expects to fund the acquisition through borrowings under its existing credit facility. The transaction is expected to be accretive to gross profit margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, and non-earnings per share in the first year following close.

The acquisition is expected to close in the quarter ending September 30, 2026, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.