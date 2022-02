Scared of a Bear Market? Buy This Rock-Solid Stock Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With instability in the market making investors nervous, it's worth thinking about protecting your portfolio from the full impact of a bear market. Loading up on a few stable stocks now could make a world of difference -- and that's why today I'll be discussing Becton, Dickinson (NYSE: BDX).BD is a rock-solid stock because it's a highly diversified and profitable business tightly linked to the global healthcare system. Whether it's surgical tools, blood analyzers, coronavirus tests, or reagents for biomedical research, BD sells it all -- and at a mind-boggling volume. Let's take a look at why all this (and more) makes BD an attractive option for downside protection.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading