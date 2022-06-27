|
27.06.2022 16:00:00
Scared of a Potential Recession? 3 Reasons to Buy Philip Morris International
With May's inflation rate coming in at 8.6% year over year, interest rates rising, and fears growing that a recession may be on the horizon, the financial news headlines are getting alarming. As such, many investors are feeling as if now would be a good time to move some of their money into steadier investments. Let's explore three reasons why Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) fits the bill and could make a good buy in this challenging macroeconomic environment. Analysts consider tobacco a recession-proof industry because its products are addictive. People buying cigarettes will likely keep doing so even when money is tight, so investors can expect fairly stable revenues in any economy. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Jetzt informieren!
Jetzt informieren!