Scared of Inflation? 2 Top Cryptos to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors are caught between a rock and a hard place. Financial markets are in a tailspin. But with the U.S. inflation rate at 8.3%, sitting on cash isn't a good idea either. It is unclear when this situation will resolve. But deflationary cryptocurrencies like Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) and Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) could shine in this difficult situation. Launched in 2020, Avalanche is a blockchain platform designed to support decentralized applications (dApps), which use self-executing smart contracts to offer services on the network. This field is competitive. But Avalanche stands out because of its blazing-fast speeds and unique coin-burning system.Continue reading