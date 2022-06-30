Scared of Inflation? 2 Top Cryptos to Watch Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The U.S. inflation rate stands at 8.6%, which is bad news for savers, who could see the value of their money evaporate over the long term. And while cryptocurrency is a speculative and highly uncertain alternative to cash, some coins hedge against the challenge of inflation. Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) and Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) boast deflationary designs where the number of coins in circulation is programmed to fall over time. Let's explore why these assets may have a place on your investment watchlist. Image source: Getty Images.Avalanche is one of several potential "Ethereum killers" designed to host decentralized applications (dApps), or self-executing programs stored on the blockchain. Avalanche is exciting because it offers big scalability advantages over the market leader and a unique coin-burning mechanism designed to reduce its circulating supply over the long term. Continue reading