|
30.06.2022 12:30:00
Scared of Inflation? 2 Top Cryptos to Watch Right Now
The U.S. inflation rate stands at 8.6%, which is bad news for savers, who could see the value of their money evaporate over the long term. And while cryptocurrency is a speculative and highly uncertain alternative to cash, some coins hedge against the challenge of inflation. Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) and Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) boast deflationary designs where the number of coins in circulation is programmed to fall over time. Let's explore why these assets may have a place on your investment watchlist. Image source: Getty Images.Avalanche is one of several potential "Ethereum killers" designed to host decentralized applications (dApps), or self-executing programs stored on the blockchain. Avalanche is exciting because it offers big scalability advantages over the market leader and a unique coin-burning mechanism designed to reduce its circulating supply over the long term. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!