Scared to Invest After January's Inflation Report? Here's Why You Shouldn't Be

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

January's Consumer Price Index (CPI) contained some surprising news (and not in a good way). Last month, the index rose 0.5% compared to December, which was a pretty notable lift.Not shockingly, that news sent stock values tumbling -- and may have left investors reeling. And so if you're feeling spooked as an investor right now, you're no doubt in good company. But January's inflation report -- and the possibility of others like it -- shouldn't deter you from continuing to keep money in the stock market by any means.Inflation has been a major problem for cash-strapped consumers. But it's also a big problem for the Federal Reserve.Continue reading