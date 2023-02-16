|
16.02.2023 12:48:00
Scared to Invest After January's Inflation Report? Here's Why You Shouldn't Be
January's Consumer Price Index (CPI) contained some surprising news (and not in a good way). Last month, the index rose 0.5% compared to December, which was a pretty notable lift.Not shockingly, that news sent stock values tumbling -- and may have left investors reeling. And so if you're feeling spooked as an investor right now, you're no doubt in good company. But January's inflation report -- and the possibility of others like it -- shouldn't deter you from continuing to keep money in the stock market by any means.Inflation has been a major problem for cash-strapped consumers. But it's also a big problem for the Federal Reserve.Continue reading
