08.05.2024 10:41:51

Scatec ASA - Approval of Supplement to Base Prospectus

Oslo 8 May 2024: The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway has on 6 May 2024 approved the Supplement to Base Prospectus with appendices prepared by Scatec ASA (the Company) in connection with the listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange of the Company's NOK 1,750 million senior unsecured green bond issued on 31 January 2024, with maturity in February 2028 (with ISIN: NO0013144964).

The Supplement to Base Prospectus is attached and published on the Company's website: https://scatec.com/investor/investor-overview/.

For further information, please contact: Cecilie Engh Sætre, SVP Corporate Finance & Treasury, tel: +47 97068181, Cecilie.Engh.Satre@scatec.com

About Scatec  
Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own, and operate renewable energy plants, with 4.6 GW in operation and under construction across four continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.  

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Scatec Solar ASAmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Scatec Solar ASAmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Scatec Solar ASA 6,74 1,74% Scatec Solar ASA

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX freundlich -- DAX markiert neuen Rekord -- Asiens Aktienmärkte mehrheitlich mit positiver Tendenz
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Donnerstag im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex hält weiter Kurs auf neue Allzeithochs. Die asiatischen Börsen verbuchten am Donnerstag vermehrt Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen