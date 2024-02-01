Scatec ASA – Buy-back of bonds

Oslo, 1 February 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange notice 31 January 2024 regarding Scatec ASA’s issuance of new bonds.



In conjunction with the bond issue, Scatec has bought back EUR 136 million of outstanding bonds with ticker "SCATC03 ESG” (ISIN NO0010931181) which will be cancelled subsequently. Following the transaction, the total nominal outstanding amount will be EUR 114 million. The remaining proceeds from the NOK 1,750 million bond issue after the buy-back will be applied towards eligible activities as set out in the Green Financing Framework, including additional repayment of corporate debt. Scatec has no intention to increase debt on corporate level.

DNB Markets, Nordea and SpareBank 1 Markets acted as Joint Lead Managers for the transaction.





For further information, please contact:

Andreas Austrell, VP IR, tel: +47 974 38 686

