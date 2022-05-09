Scatec ASA: Employee Share Purchase Programme 2022

Oslo, 9 May 2022: Scatec is continuing its Employee Share Purchase Programme established in 2019. The participants are offered to purchase shares with a subscription value of between NOK 17,078 and NOK 82,373. Employees are offered a price reduction of 22.5 percent of the subscription value in exchange for the shares being subject to a two-year lock-up period.

The subscription period will run from 9 May to 16 May 2022. The price per share will be based on the average volume-weighted share price on the Oslo Stock Exchange from and including 10 May to 16 May 2022. The allocation of shares will take place on 13 June 2022.

DNB will on behalf of the Company purchase Scatec ASA shares in the open market for onwards sale to participants under the programme.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Austrell, VP Investor Relations, ir@scatec.com





About Scatec

Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy in high growth markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own and operate renewable energy plants, with 3.5 GW of installed capacity across four continents today. We are targeting 15 GW of renewable capacity to be in operation or under construction by the end of 2025, delivered by our 600 passionate employees who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act