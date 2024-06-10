Scatec ASA: Employee Share Purchase Programme 2024

10 June 2024: As announced on 3 June 2024, Scatec offered participants the opportunity to purchase shares with a trading value of between NOK 18,490 and NOK 99,223. The subscription period was from 3 June to 10 June 2024. The price per share has been set at NOK 86.1741, based on the average volume-weighted share price on the Oslo Stock Exchange from and including 3 June to 10 June 2024. In total, employees have subscribed for 50,162 shares under the share purchase programme. The allocation of shares is expected to take place on 18 June 2024 with delivery to employees on or about 19 June 2024.

See attachment for an overview of the primary insiders who have subscribed for shares in Scatec ASA as per end of the subscription period, including the number of shares to be allocated to the primary insiders, as well as the notification of the transactions in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19.

