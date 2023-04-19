Scatec ASA - Ex. dividend NOK 1.94 today

Issuer: Scatec ASA

Ex. date: 19 April 2023

Dividend amount: 1.94 per share

Announced currency: NOK

Payment date: 11 May 2023



This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Euronext Issuer Rules.



For further information, please contact:

Andreas Austrell, VP Investor Relations, ir@scatec.com

About Scatec?

Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own, and operate renewable energy plants, with 4.6 GW in operation and under construction across four continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our close to 800 passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’.?To learn more, visit? www.scatec.com ?or connect with us on? LinkedIn .

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act