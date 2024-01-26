Scatec ASA – Fixed income investor meetings

Oslo, 26 January 2024: Scatec ASA ("Scatec") has mandated DNB Markets, Nordea, and SpareBank 1 Markets to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing Monday, 29 January 2024. A NOK 1,750 million (expected) or EUR equivalent senior unsecured green bond issue with a 4-year maturity may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions. Net proceeds of the bond issue shall be applied towards eligible activities as set out in the Green Financing Framework.

Subject to completion of the contemplated new bond issue, Scatec will offer to buy-back in cash parts of its outstanding EUR denominated bonds due 19 August 2025 with ticker "SCATC03 ESG” (ISIN NO0010931181) with matched settlement for the contemplated new bond issue. Investors participating in the new bond issue will be given priority allocation in the buy-back.

