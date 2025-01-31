Scatec ASA – Fixed income investor meetings

Oslo, 31 January 2025: Scatec ASA ("Scatec") has mandated DNB Markets, Nordea and SpareBank 1 Markets to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing Monday, 3 February 2025. A NOK 1,000 million (expected) senior unsecured green bond issue with a 4-year maturity may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions.

The net proceeds of the green bond issue shall be applied towards repayment of the EUR 114 million (NOK 1.3 billion) bonds outstanding with ticker "SCATC03 ESG” (ISIN NO0010931181) due 19 August 2025. Subject to completion of the contemplated new green bond issue, Scatec will call the remaining EUR bonds on or around 19 February 2025, the first call date of the bonds.

