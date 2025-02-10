10.02.2025 15:02:32

Scatec ASA: New EVP granted share options

Oslo, 10 February 2025: Alberto Gambacorta has begun his role as EVP Sub-Saharan Africa. In accordance with the terms of the share-based incentive programme for leading employees, Alberto Gambacorta, has been granted an additional 12,707 share options. Each share option gives the right to subscribe for and be allotted one share in Scatec ASA.

Identical to the strike price of the options granted to leading employees in Scatec’s long term incentive programme in January 2025, the strike price of the options is set to NOK 78.66 per share. The options will lapse if not exercised by January 2030. The option grant is divided into three tranches whereby 1/3 vests each year over three years, with the first tranche vesting 1 January 2026.

Attached is the notification of the transaction in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Austrell, VP Investor Relations tel: +47 974 38 686, email: andreas.austrell@scatec.com

About Scatec  
Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy in emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own, and operate renewable energy plants, with 5 GW in operation and under construction across five continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


