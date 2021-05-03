Scatec ASA: Primary insider trading

Oslo, 3 May 2021 Argentos AS, a company controlled by Chief Executive Officer Raymond Carlsen, has on 3 May 2021 bought 22,500 shares in Scatec ASA at an average price per share of NOK 221.28. After the transaction and as of the date hereof, Raymond Carlsen owns 3,127,790 shares in Scatec ASA (directly and through Argentos AS).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act