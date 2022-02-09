Scatec ASA - Share capital increase

Oslo, 9 February 2022: The board of directors of Scatec ASA ("Scatec") has resolved to issue 53,257 shares to key employees following exercise of employee share options, pursuant to the company’s share option programme established in 2016 and prolonged in 2019.

Through the share option exercise, Scatec is increasing the number of shares by 0.0335% to 158,917,275.

Share capital after the option exercise:

Scatec’s share capital will be increased with NOK 1,331.425 by issuing 30,379 new shares at a subscription price of NOK 69.99 and 22,878 new shares at a subscription price of NOK 112.79. Following completion of the share capital increase, the company’s share capital will be NOK 3,972,931.875 divided on 158,917,275 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.025.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Austrell, VP IR, tel: +47 974 38 86, andreas.austrell@scatec.com

About Scatec ASA

Scatec is a leading renewable power producer, delivering affordable and clean energy worldwide. As a long- term player, Scatec develops, builds, owns and operates solar, wind and hydro power plants and storage solutions. Scatec has more than 3.5 GW in operation and under construction on four continents and more than 600 employees. The company is targeting 15 GW capacity in operation or under construction by the end of 2025. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on Linkedin .

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act