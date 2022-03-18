Scatec has extended the maturity date of the acquisition bridge financing to 29 July 2023

18 March 2022: Scatec has extended the maturity date of the acquisition bridge financing related to the acquisition of SN Power with an outstanding amount of USD 193 million. New maturity date for the facility is 29 July 2023.



For further information, please contact:

Andreas Austrell, VP IR

Tel: +47 974 38 686, andreas.austrell@scatec.com



About Scatec

Scatec is a leading renewable energy solution provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy in high growth markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own and operate renewable energy plants, with 3.5 GW of installed capacity across four continents today. We are targeting 15 GW of renewable capacity to be in operation or under construction by the end of 2025, delivered by our 600 passionate employees who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on Linkedin .

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act