Scatec publishes Annual Report and ESG Performance Report 2023

Oslo, 20 March 2024: The Board of Directors of Scatec ASA has approved the annual accounts for 2023, and the 2023 Annual Report including the ESG Performance Report has been published today.

"2023 was a year marked by geopolitical uncertainties, a turbulent macroeconomic environment, and volatile interest rates, but significant progress for Scatec. We have strategically positioned the company for continued growth in 2024 with a self-funded and more focused strategy. We have had all-time high construction activity, delivered strong financial results, and secured new projects for further value creating growth through 2024 and onwards. It is a privilege to lead Scatec with its commitment to accelerate the growth of renewable energy to combat climate change based on a clear business model, strong track-record, and a competent and talented organisation," says Scatec CEO Terje Pilskog.

The attached reports and the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) have also been made available on the Company's website.

You can visit our digital report here .

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Austrell, VP IR, Tel: +47 974 38 686, andreas.austrell@scatec.com

About Scatec

Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own, and operate renewable energy plants, with 4.6 GW in operation and under construction across four continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments