Scatec publishes the 2021 Annual Report including an ESG performance Report

18 March 2022: The Board of Directors of Scatec ASA has approved the annual accounts for 2021, and the 2021 Annual Report including the ESG performance Report has today been published.

The Annual Report includes a Subsequent event note summarising Scatec’s financial position, liabilities and insurance coverage in Ukraine.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Austrell, VP IR

Tel: +47 974 38 686, andreas.austrell@scatec.com

About Scatec

Scatec is a leading renewable energy solution provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy in high growth markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own and operate renewable energy plants, with 3.5 GW of installed capacity across four continents today. We are targeting 15 GW of renewable capacity to be in operation or under construction by the end of 2025, delivered by our 600 passionate employees who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on Linkedin .

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments