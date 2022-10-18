SCENTHOUND INKS AGREEMENT FOR 200TH LOCATION, EXPANDING ITS WELLNESS-FOCUSED DOG CARE CONCEPT TO 23RD STATE

Membership-Based Franchise Taps into Growth Potential of $123 Billion Pet Industry

JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scenthound, the nation's first and only wellness-focused dog care concept, announces the signing of its 200th location, marking future entry into Arizona and the brand's 23rd state overall. The news comes following an extremely successful quarter for the brand, with a 120% increase year-over-year in membership when compared to Q3 of 2021 and a 264% overall revenue increase. Demonstrating the strong market for dog wellness services, Scenthound has rapidly expanded its future footprint with 32 franchisee signings (138% year-over-year pipeline growth) for 82 additional units in 2022. These locations are set to join the existing 32 Scenthound stores currently open across the country, along with the additional nine expected to open before the end of the year.

"Basic hygiene and preventive care are critical to a dog's overall health and wellbeing. Scenthound fills a clear void and need in the pet wellness market, with membership-based options offering dog parents quick and convenient care and franchisees recurring revenue," said Tim Vogel, CEO and co-founder of Scenthound. "As the Scenthound family celebrates the agreement for our 200th location, it's clear that franchise owners see the market potential for development of our unique model, which allows for rapid growth and long-term stability."

Beyond Arizona, Scenthound has future locations set to open in already existing states such as Florida, Georgia and Texas and future growth in New York. This nationwide expansion is attributable to a proven, scalable business prototype that is quickly disrupting the booming pet industry by increasing access to and educating pet owners about the long-term health benefits of routine care. Scenthound has pioneered a tech-driven approach to dog care with its S.C.E.N.T. Check™ — a wellness assessment, performed at every dog's visit, in the five core areas that all dogs need care: Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails, and Teeth.

Added Vogel, "We're proud to be at the forefront of the pet wellness sector, continuing to innovate and elevate our service offerings to welcome more dog parents into our membership and attract new franchise partners. Scenthound provides potential franchise owners the opportunity to be on a winning team."

Current demand and projected pet spending is strong, with an estimated 78% of pet owners having acquired a pet during the pandemic according to a 2022 Forbes Advisor Survey and American Pet Products Association (APPA) reporting that more than 69 million households across America are in ownership of a dog. In fact, APPA shared that an estimated $123.6 billion was spent on pets in the United States last year, and Grand View Research, Inc. projects that the global pet care market will reach a $236.16 billion worth by 2030, with North America expected to be a leading contributor.

Scenthound continues to look for new franchise partners across the U.S. For more information about development opportunities, visit Franchise.Scenthound.com.

Founded in 2015, Scenthound, the nation's first and only wellness-focused dog care franchise concept, offers membership-based services for affordable and accessible routine dog care. With a unique focus on pet health and hygiene, the brand's services are elevated through the integration of innovative technology, including its proprietary S.C.E.N.T. Check™ (Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails and Teeth) detailing an assessment of each dog's external wellbeing following its monthly visit to a 'Scenter.' Today, Scenthound has finalized plans for over 200 franchised and corporate-owned locations across 23 states and is positioned for explosive growth across the U.S. For more information about Scenthound's unique membership offerings, visit Scenthound.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn. To find out more about franchise opportunities, visit Franchise.Scenthound.com.

