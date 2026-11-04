Scentre Group Stapled Security Aktie

Scentre Group Stapled Security ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1156H / ISIN: AU000000SCG8

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04.11.2026 06:43:51

Scentre Group Issues Operating Update; Reaffirms 2026 FFO Target

(RTTNews) - Scentre Group (SCG.AX) said, from the beginning of the year to 1 November 2026, the Group welcomed 452 million customer visitations to its Westfield destinations, an increase of 3.2% from prior comparable period. Customer visitation over the past 12 months was 554 million, an increase of 3.1%. Total annual business partner sales across the portfolio to 30 September 2026 were A$30.5 billion, up A$1 billion compared to the same period in 2025. For the three months ended 30 September 2026, the Group's business partners achieved total growth in sales of 3.5% with specialty store sales up 4.6%.

The Group reaffirmed its target for FFO of at least 23.79 cents per security for 2026, representing at least 4.25% growth for the year. Distributions are expected to grow by 4.25% for 2026 to 18.473 cents per security.

Scentre CEO Elliott Rusanow said: "We continue to see strong demand for space in our destinations with occupancy of 99.8% which is at its highest level in more than a decade. We have achieved average specialty rent escalations of 5.6% in the 9 months to 30 September 2026 and completed 2,085 leasing deals, achieving average specialty releasing spreads of up 3.7%. Westfield membership grew 10.8% to 5.4 million."

Scentre Group shares are trading at A$3.61 on Australian Securities Exchange, down 1.37%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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