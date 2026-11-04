Scentre Group Stapled Security Aktie
WKN DE: A1156H / ISIN: AU000000SCG8
|
04.11.2026 06:43:51
Scentre Group Issues Operating Update; Reaffirms 2026 FFO Target
(RTTNews) - Scentre Group (SCG.AX) said, from the beginning of the year to 1 November 2026, the Group welcomed 452 million customer visitations to its Westfield destinations, an increase of 3.2% from prior comparable period. Customer visitation over the past 12 months was 554 million, an increase of 3.1%. Total annual business partner sales across the portfolio to 30 September 2026 were A$30.5 billion, up A$1 billion compared to the same period in 2025. For the three months ended 30 September 2026, the Group's business partners achieved total growth in sales of 3.5% with specialty store sales up 4.6%.
The Group reaffirmed its target for FFO of at least 23.79 cents per security for 2026, representing at least 4.25% growth for the year. Distributions are expected to grow by 4.25% for 2026 to 18.473 cents per security.
Scentre CEO Elliott Rusanow said: "We continue to see strong demand for space in our destinations with occupancy of 99.8% which is at its highest level in more than a decade. We have achieved average specialty rent escalations of 5.6% in the 9 months to 30 September 2026 and completed 2,085 leasing deals, achieving average specialty releasing spreads of up 3.7%. Westfield membership grew 10.8% to 5.4 million."
Scentre Group shares are trading at A$3.61 on Australian Securities Exchange, down 1.37%.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Scentre Group Stapled Security
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Scentre Group Stapled Security
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Scentre Group Stapled Security
|2,24
|-3,45%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerÖlpreise sinken weiter: ATX dreht ins Plus -- DAX markiert neues Alltzeithoch -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es aufwrts. Beim DAX sind Gewinne zu sehen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigen sich uneinheitlich, mehrheitlich dominieren aber die Verluste.