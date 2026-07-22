Siam Cement Aktie
WKN: 136006 / ISIN: TH0003010Z04
|
22.07.2026 04:30:12
SCG calls for a new growth model: Advancing carbon neutrality through competitiveness, energy security and innovation at Nikkei Asia Forum APAC 2026
|
BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 July 2026 - At the Nikkei Asia Forum APAC 2026, Mr. Thammasak Sethaudom, President and Chief Executive Officer of SCG, shared his vision that the transition toward a low-carbon economy is no longer solely an environmental challenge, but a business strategy to strengthen long-term competitiveness through energy security, innovation, and sustainable growth. He emphasized that stronger regional collaboration will help position ASEAN as a resilient and competitive hub for manufacturing, innovation, and sustainable growth.
During the panel discussion, Thammasak noted that geopolitical uncertainty continues to reshape global supply chains and energy markets, directly affecting production costs and industrial competitiveness. He stressed that the transition to clean energy should be viewed not only as a sustainability agenda but also as a strategic approach to strengthening economic resilience and long-term competitiveness.
He highlighted ASEAN's strong potential to lead the energy transition, supported by abundant renewable resources, including solar, wind, and bioenergy. Unlocking this potential, however, requires closer collaboration between governments and businesses to accelerate energy infrastructure, enable investment, and create an ecosystem that supports innovation and low-carbon industries.
Thammasak also underscored the importance of investing in innovation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), automation, and low-carbon technologies to improve productivity, optimize energy use, and enhance industrial competitiveness across the region.
Drawing on SCG's experience, he cited low-carbon cement as an example of how sustainability can create business value. When green products deliver comparable quality and competitive pricing, customers are more willing to adopt them, accelerating the transition toward a low-carbon economy.
"The transition toward a low-carbon society can become a reality only when sustainability is not an option for a few, but an opportunity that all sectors can access and benefit from together."
This vision reflects SCG's Business Purpose, Inclusive Green Growth, which integrates economic growth, environmental responsibility, and social well-being through innovation and collaboration, creating shared value and supporting a more sustainable future for ASEAN.
Hashtag: #SCG
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
News Source: SCG
22/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Siam Cement Public Co Ltd
Analysen zu Siam Cement Public Co Ltd
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX zum Handelsende stärker -- DAX letztlich im Plus - über 25.000er-Marke -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich am Dienstag nach oben. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. An der Wall Street dominierten die Bullen. An den Märkten in Asien ging es überwiegend nach oben.