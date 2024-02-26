|
26.02.2024 10:56:02
Schaeffler Agrees On Preliminary Exchange Ratio With Vitesco For Intended Merger; Vitesco Stock Down
(RTTNews) - Schaeffler AG (SCFLF.OB), which is in deal to acquire German automotive supplier Vitesco Technologies Group AG, Monday said it has agreed on the preliminary exchange ratio for the intended merger.
The planned merger will be on an exchange ratio of 1:11.4, i.e., 11.4 Schaeffler shares per Vitesco share.
The agreement is subject to the condition that the joint valuation expert appointed by both parties and the court-appointed merger auditor confirm the exchange ratio as appropriate.
In addition, the agreement is subject to the approval of the supervisory boards of Schaeffler and Vitesco.
It was in November last year that Schaeffler, a German maker of rolling element bearings for automotive and aerospace industries, entered into a Business Combination Agreement with Vitesco to create a motion technology company.
In late January, Schaeffler said it agreed to acquire an additional 3.6 million shares of Vitesco, or around 9 percent of the company, raising its shareholding in Vitesco to 38.87 percent.
On Germany's XETRA, Vitesco shares were trading at 77 euros, down 7.84 percent.
