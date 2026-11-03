Schaeffler Q3 Revenue Falls, Reiterates FY26 Outlook; Shares Down

(RTTNews) - Schaeffler AG (SHA0.DE, SCAFF, SFFLY), a German motion technology company, on Tuesday reported slightly lower revenue for the third quarter, compared to the previous year. Further, the firm confirmed its full year outlook.

Following the update, the shares were trading 2.85 percent lower at 5.80 euros on the XETRA.

For the third quarter, the company's EBIT fell 7.2 percent to €245 million from €264 million in the previous year quarter.

EBIT margin declined to 4.2 percent from 4.5 percent a year earlier.

Revenue decreased 0.2 percent to €5.81 billion from €5.83 billion in the year-ago quarter. At constant currency, revenue declined 2.0 percent.

For the first nine months, net income attributable to shareholders was €11 million or €0.01 per share, compared with a net loss of €244 million or €0.26 per share a year earlier.

EBIT for the first nine months increased 6.5 percent to €794 million from €746 million in the prior year period.

EBIT margin for the first three quarters improved to 4.5 percent from 4.2 percent.

Revenue for the nine months declined 1.1 percent to €17.48 billion from €17.67 billion in the prior-year period. At a constant currency, revenue decreased 0.4 percent.

The company said its diversified business structure helped offset declining trends in individual sectors.

In the E-Mobility division, it recognized one-off special charges of approximately €220 million in the third quarter, mainly related to surplus production equipment following lower project volumes, particularly in China.

Looking ahead to full year 2026, Schaeffler continues to expect revenue of €22.5 billion to €24.5 billion and an EBIT margin of 3.5 percent to 5.5 percent.