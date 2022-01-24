Schaeffler To Acquire Melior Motion; Terms Undisclosed

(RTTNews) - Schaeffler (SCFLF.OB), a German automotive and industrial supplier, said that it has signed an agreement to acquire all of the shares of Melior Motion GmbH. The companies have agreed not to disclose the financial details of the transaction.

The transaction is scheduled to close by the end of January 2022.

Melior Motion GmbH has developed and marketed planetary gearbox for industrial robots. The company, which generated revenue of around 23 million euros in 2021, has more than 100 employees and is located in Hameln, Germany.

Melior Motion is currently planning another production site in China. Europe and China are currently the main sales markets of Melior Motion GmbH. The company was established in 2017 and traces its origins back to the Stephan-Werke founded in 1908, which was acquired by Premium in 2011.