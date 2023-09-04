Schaeffler, VDL Groep Present Self-driving Electric Shuttle Designed For Public

(RTTNews) - German automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler (SCFLF.OB) announced Monday its cooperation with VDL Groep to present a demonstrator model of a self-driving electric shuttle designed for public transport.

The two companies plan to develop and produce the vehicle jointly, with Schaeffler contributing its strengths in drive and chassis technology.

Schaeffler said electromobility, from e-cargo bikes to e-shuttles, is becoming a present-day reality and that electrification and automation present exciting growth opportunities.

The company is presenting its latest innovations for the future of mobility at this year's IAA Mobility show in Munich.

The company also announced that 500 million euros will be invested in new and expanded electric motor production capacity worldwide by 2026.

In 2022, the company's E-Mobility business division secured series-production orders valued at five billion euros. This took the cumulative value of orders won by the division since its establishment in 2018 to 16 billion euros.