Schaffner achieves significant margin increase over prior-year period

Luterbach, Switzerland, 24 March 2023 In the first half of the financial year 2022/23 (1 October 2022 to 31 March 2023), the Schaffner Group was able to maintain the good business performance seen in the second half of 2021/22. Net sales growth in the first six months of 2022/23 will reach the medium-term target of over 5%. The EBIT margin will be at the upper end of the medium-term target range of 10% to 12%, thus significantly exceeding the EBIT margin of 9.0% achieved in the first half of 2021/22.

The Schaffner Group will publish its full half-year report 2022/2023 on May 4, 2023.

Financial Calender
4 May 2023             Publication of half-year report 2022/23  
6 December 2023   Publication of annual results 2022/23
9 January 2024       28th Annual General Meeting

Schaffner MORE POWER TO YOU
The Schaffner Group is a leading international supplier of EMC filter solutions for high-potential industrial markets and electromobility. The Groups portfolio includes EMC filters, electromagnetic components, power quality filters and the related services. Schaffner products protect power electronic systems against interference from the electricity grid in industrial applications such as machinery and robotics, in medical technology, building-systems engineering and electrical infrastructure. In electric and hybrid vehicles, Schaffner EMC filters prevent interference in the on-board power electronics and ensure trouble-free operation. Schaffner also develops and manufactures antennas for keyless authentication systems for the automotive industry. Headquartered in Switzerland, the Schaffner Group serves its customers through its own engineering, manufacturing, sales and application centers, with a presence in Asia, Europe and North America.

Contact
Schaffner Holding AG, Investor Relations and Media Office: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
Thomas Balmer, +41 79 703 87 28 / / Edwin van der Geest, +41 79 330 55 22
investor-relations@schaffner.com


