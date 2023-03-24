Schaffner Holding AG / Key word(s): Profit hike

Schaffner achieves significant margin increase over prior-year period



24-March-2023 / 06:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Luterbach, Switzerland, 24 March 2023 In the first half of the financial year 2022/23 (1 October 2022 to 31 March 2023), the Schaffner Group was able to maintain the good business performance seen in the second half of 2021/22. Net sales growth in the first six months of 2022/23 will reach the medium-term target of over 5%. The EBIT margin will be at the upper end of the medium-term target range of 10% to 12%, thus significantly exceeding the EBIT margin of 9.0% achieved in the first half of 2021/22. The Schaffner Group will publish its full half-year report 2022/2023 on May 4, 2023. Financial Calender

4 May 2023 Publication of half-year report 2022/23

6 December 2023 Publication of annual results 2022/23

9 January 2024 28th Annual General Meeting Schaffner MORE POWER TO YOU

The Schaffner Group is a leading international supplier of EMC filter solutions for high-potential industrial markets and electromobility. The Groups portfolio includes EMC filters, electromagnetic components, power quality filters and the related services. Schaffner products protect power electronic systems against interference from the electricity grid in industrial applications such as machinery and robotics, in medical technology, building-systems engineering and electrical infrastructure. In electric and hybrid vehicles, Schaffner EMC filters prevent interference in the on-board power electronics and ensure trouble-free operation. Schaffner also develops and manufactures antennas for keyless authentication systems for the automotive industry. Headquartered in Switzerland, the Schaffner Group serves its customers through its own engineering, manufacturing, sales and application centers, with a presence in Asia, Europe and North America. Contact

Schaffner Holding AG, Investor Relations and Media Office: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich

Thomas Balmer, +41 79 703 87 28 / / Edwin van der Geest, +41 79 330 55 22

investor-relations@schaffner.com

End of Inside Information