|
24.03.2023 06:00:24
Schaffner achieves significant margin increase over prior-year period
|
Schaffner Holding AG / Key word(s): Profit hike
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Luterbach, Switzerland, 24 March 2023 In the first half of the financial year 2022/23 (1 October 2022 to 31 March 2023), the Schaffner Group was able to maintain the good business performance seen in the second half of 2021/22. Net sales growth in the first six months of 2022/23 will reach the medium-term target of over 5%. The EBIT margin will be at the upper end of the medium-term target range of 10% to 12%, thus significantly exceeding the EBIT margin of 9.0% achieved in the first half of 2021/22.
The Schaffner Group will publish its full half-year report 2022/2023 on May 4, 2023.
Financial Calender
Schaffner MORE POWER TO YOU
Contact
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schaffner Holding AG
|Nordstrasse 11e
|4542 Luterbach
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 32 681 66 21
|E-mail:
|christian.herren@schaffner.com
|Internet:
|www.schaffner.com
|ISIN:
|CH0009062099
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1591131
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1591131 24-March-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!