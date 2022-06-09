Schaffner Capital Markets Day: Well positioned and focused on strategic growth targets

Luterbach, 9 June 2022 The Schaffner Group is once again holding a Capital Markets Day today at its headquarters in Luterbach. At the event for institutional investors, analysts and financial journalists, Schaffner's new positioning, growth strategy and innovation priorities will be discussed in greater depth.

Following the completion of its successful transformation, the Schaffner Group is focusing on its core business of EMC filter solutions and magnetic components for high-growth industrial markets and

e-mobility. As an expert in solutions for reducing electromagnetic interference, Schaffner enables customers to concentrate fully on their innovations. Schaffner underlines this value added for customers with its new claim "MORE POWER TO YOU".

With its broad portfolio of EMC solutions, Schaffner is targeting markets driven by megatrends such as electrification, e-mobility and sustainability: Machinery & Robotics, Building Technology, Energy Management, Automotive, Medical and Data & Communication. Through the continuous implementation of its strategic growth initiatives, Schaffner Group aims to organically expand its already strong market position in the selected markets and regions as well as to establish new footholds to expand the business. In addition, Schaffner is evaluating potential bolt-on acquisitions in its target markets.

Based on this growth strategy, the Schaffner Group intends to achieve its medium-term targets of organic growth of over 5% per annum and an EBIT margin of between 10% and 12%. Schaffner will continue to rely on a strong balance sheet with an equity ratio of over 50%. The payout ratio is expected to remain between 40% and 50% of net income.