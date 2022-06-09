|
09.06.2022 06:00:55
Schaffner Capital Markets Day: Well positioned and focused on strategic growth targets
|
Schaffner Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Conference
Luterbach, 9 June 2022 The Schaffner Group is once again holding a Capital Markets Day today at its headquarters in Luterbach. At the event for institutional investors, analysts and financial journalists, Schaffner's new positioning, growth strategy and innovation priorities will be discussed in greater depth.
Following the completion of its successful transformation, the Schaffner Group is focusing on its core business of EMC filter solutions and magnetic components for high-growth industrial markets and
With its broad portfolio of EMC solutions, Schaffner is targeting markets driven by megatrends such as electrification, e-mobility and sustainability: Machinery & Robotics, Building Technology, Energy Management, Automotive, Medical and Data & Communication. Through the continuous implementation of its strategic growth initiatives, Schaffner Group aims to organically expand its already strong market position in the selected markets and regions as well as to establish new footholds to expand the business. In addition, Schaffner is evaluating potential bolt-on acquisitions in its target markets.
Based on this growth strategy, the Schaffner Group intends to achieve its medium-term targets of organic growth of over 5% per annum and an EBIT margin of between 10% and 12%. Schaffner will continue to rely on a strong balance sheet with an equity ratio of over 50%. The payout ratio is expected to remain between 40% and 50% of net income.
Presentation
Financial Calender
Schaffner MORE POWER TO YOU
Contact
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schaffner Holding AG
|Nordstrasse 11e
|4542 Luterbach
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 32 681 66 21
|E-mail:
|christian.herren@schaffner.com
|Internet:
|www.schaffner.com
|ISIN:
|CH0009062099
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1371501
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1371501 09.06.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Schaffner AGmehr Nachrichten
|
09.06.22
|Schaffner Capital Markets Day: Well positioned and focused on strategic growth targets (EQS Group)
|
09.06.22
|Schaffner Capital Markets Day: Klar positioniert und auf die strategischen Wachstumsziele fokussiert (EQS Group)
|
05.05.22
|Schaffner posts robust growth in the first half of 2021/222 (EQS Group)
|
05.05.22
|Schaffner mit robustem Wachstum im ersten Halbjahr 2021/22 (EQS Group)
|
11.01.22
|Annual General Meeting of Schaffner Holding AG approves all proposals (EQS Group)
|
11.01.22
|Generalversammlung der Schaffner Holding AG genehmigt alle Anträge (EQS Group)
|
07.12.21
|EQS-Adhoc: Realigned Schaffner significantly improves profitability (EQS Group)
|
07.12.21
|EQS-Adhoc: Neu aufgestellte Schaffner erzielt deutliche Profitabilitätssteigerung (EQS Group)